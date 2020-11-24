1/
Kenneth F. Hoffman
Kenneth F. Hoffman, 94, husband of the late Jean L. (Rabenold) Hoffman, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his Shannondell At Valley Forge, Lower Providence Twp. home. He was a former longtime Skippack resident. Mr. Hoffman was born on September 12, 1926, in Norristown, to the late Frank T. Hoffman and Emma (Andrews) Hoffman Dana. He graduated from Norristown High School, served with the US Army in Europe during World War Two, and earned a mechanical engineering degree from Drexel University. Before retiring, Mr. Hoffman was chief engineer, vice-president, and part owner of Hale Pump Co., Conshohocken. He was a member of Norristown Lodge #620, Free & Accepted Masons, and Kline-Styer-McCann Post 7155, Veterans Of Foreign Wars, Trappe. Mr. Hoffman is survived by his daughters, Deborah L., wife of John M. Cromwell, IV, Montgomery Twp., and Pamela L., wife of John Kunasz, Skippack Twp.; his granddaughters, Ashley (Cromwell), wife of Zachary Reshetar, Elizabeth (Cromwell), wife of Matthew Hayes, Heidi (Kunasz), wife of Joshua Norton, and Jessica (Kunasz), wife of Todd Brennan; and his great-grandchildren, Aydin Norton, Mykenzi Norton, Ella Brennan, and Tucker Brennan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Woodring. A memorial service will be held when effects of the pandemic have subsided. Memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Charities, One Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, https://masoniccharitiespa.org/donate-now/, or Kline-Styer-McCann Post 7155, VFW, 201 W. 3rd Ave, Trappe, PA 19426. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
