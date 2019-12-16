|
Kenneth Harry Davis of Cocoa Beach, Florida was a beloved father and grandfather. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware at the age of 88. Ken was born to James and Mildred (Bradley) Davis on March 24, 1931 in Swedeland, Pennsylvania. He attended Upper Merion High School and then Franklin & Marshall College on a full athletic scholarship where he excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. In 2009, he was inducted into the Franklin & Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame. Ken married Doris Symington on November 20, 1954 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served as an MP at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland until 1956 when he was honorably discharged from active duty. He then taught history and coached football in Pennsylvania until 1962 at Haverford Junior High, Marple Newtown High School, and Bishop McDevitt High School. From 1962 to 1969, he was the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, PA. He built a successful athletic program leading his team to one of only two undefeated championship seasons in the Academy’s history. In 1969, Ken left Valley Forge Military Academy to purchase a struggling daycare in King of Prussia, which he grew into a successful enterprise through hard work and creativity. In 1980, he retired to Fort Lauderdale, Florida until 2009 when he relocated to Cocoa Beach, Florida to be closer to his family. Ken was affectionately referred to as “Coach” by his players, who loved him and kept in contact long after his retirement, and “Pops” by his family. He was known for his outgoing nature and sense of humor which enabled him to establish strong friendships with people from all walks of life. He always made an effort to keep in touch and maintained many cherished lifetime friendships. He will be deeply missed by family and friends alike. Ken is preceded in death by his parents Mildred and James Davis, his brothers Thomas and Robert and his wife Doris. Ken is survived by his son, James Davis of King of Prussia, PA, daughters, Linda Veiga (Candido) of Cocoa Beach, FL and Cynthia Gale (Stephen) of Rehoboth Beach, DE, grandchildren, Scott Colburn (Amanda) of Rockville, MD, Stacie Hayes (Taylor) of Washington, DC and Dr. Kenneth Veiga of Phoenix, AZ and his great-granddaughter, Parker Hayes. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to all who filled Ken’s life with love and those who helped care for him. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ken will be held at a future date.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019