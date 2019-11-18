Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Kern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Kern Obituary
Kenneth M. Kern, age 65, Lower Pottsgrove Township., died Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Bensalem Township. Mr. Kern was born on May 7, 1954, in Norristown, to the late Matthew and Betty (Biddy) Kern. He was a US Army veteran and worked as a truck driver. Mr. Kern is survived by his children, Kimberly Kern, Kelliann Kern, Kara Kern-Aviles, and April Kern; 11Grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his siblings, Timothy Kern, Linda Scruggs, John Kern, and Susan Kern. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Dennis Kern. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -