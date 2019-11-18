|
|
Kenneth M. Kern, age 65, Lower Pottsgrove Township., died Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Bensalem Township. Mr. Kern was born on May 7, 1954, in Norristown, to the late Matthew and Betty (Biddy) Kern. He was a US Army veteran and worked as a truck driver. Mr. Kern is survived by his children, Kimberly Kern, Kelliann Kern, Kara Kern-Aviles, and April Kern; 11Grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his siblings, Timothy Kern, Linda Scruggs, John Kern, and Susan Kern. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Dennis Kern. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 19, 2019