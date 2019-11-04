Times Herald Obituaries
Kenneth J. Moore, 67, of Conshohocken, PA passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born in Logan, WV on October 20, 1952, the son of the late Edward R. and the late Frances Gloria (Baranowski) Moore. Ken has lived in Conshohocken most of his life. He attended Conshohocken High School and Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School. He worked as a pool builder with his family at Galleo Pools for 42 years where he developed a reputation in the area for his craftsmanship and knowledge. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting stamps, and most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially attending his children and grandchildren sporting events. He is the husband of Donna A. (Galleo) Moore. Survivors include his Wife of 46 years Donna A. Moore of Conshohocken, Daughter Tracy A. Baldwin of Conshohocken, Son Kenneth (& Jaclyn) Moore, Jr. of Mt. Royal, NJ, and his grandchildren Peyton Baldwin, Hailey Moore, & Kenneth Moore, III, Also survived by his loving In Laws the Galleo Family and cousins on his mother’s side. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 Brothers Edward Moore & Richard Moore. His Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Wednesday Evening, November 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Interment will take place in St. Benedict Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
