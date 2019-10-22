Times Herald Obituaries
Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:50 AM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Kenneth Allen Smith of Eagleville, passed away peacefully on Monday October 21, 2019. He was 80 years old. Born November 25, 1938 in Norristown, he was the son of the late Warren and Margaret (nee Wisler) Smith. Ken’s family resided in Audubon, PA. Ken attended Norristown Area High School. He retired from Norristown Area School District in 2000 as a Utility Maintenance man. Ken’s hobby was car racing. He attended and/or watched NASCAR races on TV. He enjoyed walking, working outdoors, watching game shows and old movies on TV. Ken is survived by his sister Marjorie Moore of Morgantown and his brother Richard Smith of Pottstown. He was dearly loved by his nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers Durrell and Warren Smith and three sisters Mary Johnson, Ruth Grisdale and Shirley Miscioscia. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Ken’s Life Celebration on Friday October 25, from 10 AM to 11:50 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. His funeral service will begin at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Valley Forge Memorial Park. To share your fondest memories of Ken, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
