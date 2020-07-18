1/
Kermit Austin Royer
Kermit Austin Royer, Sr., a retired Optician, ended his journey on earth peacefully July 15, 2020 at Greenfield Senior Living Center in Schwenksville, PA in the thoughts, prayers, and hearts of family and friends. Kermit was born April 11, 1930 in Pottstown, PA to the late James and Tacy (Vanderslice) Royer and was raised by his grandparents after losing both of his parents by the age of 9. He celebrated a second beginning of life April 5, 1999 when he received a heart transplant at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. His family and friends would like to extend their sincere thanks to his donor and family for their thoughtfulness and kindness that gave Kermit 21 more years of life as well as the Gift of Life Organization for their help and support before and after the transplant. He graduated from Pottstown High School in 1948 and in July 1948 joined the US Air Force. After the Air Force, Kermit began learning the optical business by working in several optical locations in Pottstown and Chambersburg. In February 1959 he moved his family to Norristown and opened Royer Opticians. In 1960’s and 70’s, Kermit was a PIAA Basketball Official and an avid league bowler who bowled in many leagues at Facenda Whitaker, Trooper, Plymouth, and Bridgeport Lanes and a standardbred race horse owner. After retiring from the optical business, Kermit kept busy by driving cars to Florida, Arizona, Washington State and many destinations in between, a pastime he continued doing well into his 80’s.He enjoyed playing Bridge, Poker, trips to the Casino and Horse Races, traveling, family gatherings, and watching the Philadelphia Sports Teams. Kermit was a Life Member of the Pennsylvania Society of Dispensing Opticians and Montgomery Hose Fire Co. in Norristown. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Watson) Royer; children: Kathleen “Kitty” Royer and Kermit A. Royer, Jr. (Donna); stepsons: Josh Embree (Lovell), Jud Embree (Hope), and Luke Embree (Stephanie) as well as many grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces and friends. In addition to his parents, Kermit was preceded in death by two children: Michele Royer and Walter “Scott” Royer, and by siblings Jane Lewis, Galen Royer, and Homer Royer. Kermit’s family will receive relatives and friends in the chapel at Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 10 to 10:50am with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11:00am. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gift of Life , 401 N. 3rd St., Phila, PA 19123 or Brookdale Hospice, 995 Old Eagle School Rd., Wayne, PA 19087 Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA www.bacchifh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
