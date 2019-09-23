Times Herald Obituaries
|
Kimberly McDonnell

Kimberly McDonnell Obituary
Kimberly McDonnell passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at the age of 58. Born in Norristown on April 9, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. McDonnell and Betty (nee Adams).
Kimberly is the sister of Joyce Merritt (the late Dale R. Merritt), Karen McDonnell and Jack Riessynder (Lisa). Kim is also survived by two nephews, 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew.
Family and friends are invited to the celebrate Kimberly's life on Wednesday September 25th at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401, from 10 to 11 AM. Kimberly's Memorial Service will be at 11 AM. Interment private.
To share your fondest memories of Kimberly, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
