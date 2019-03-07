Times Herald Obituaries
|
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Kira Marie Jolles (nee Durante) of Norristown passed away peacefully on Friday March 1, 2019. She was 47 years old. Born July 2, 1971 in Waikiki, HI, she was the beloved daughter of Candace (nee Thelander) Durante and the late Edward Durante. From the time that Kira was little, she was the proverbial “wild child”. She loved to have a good time and hang out with her friends, always bringing laughter and fun to any situation she was in. She was an avid traveler, loved the beach, and adored animals. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her and leaves a deep hole in many people’s lives. In addition to her mother, Kira is survived by her son Dylan Knauf, four sisters; Kori Springer (Chad), Kelly Knauf (Nicholas), Jaala Dellangelo (John) and Mallory Cooper (Corey) and one nephew, Dade. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Kira’s Life Celebration on Tuesday March 12, from 6 to 8 PM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish, 200 West Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
