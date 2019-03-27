|
|
L. Dorothy McFarland age 92 of Eagleville, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Suburban Woods Nursing Home. Born in Norristown to the late Herbert and Mary Moulder. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Warren J. “Doc”, a sister, Mary Ann Coons. She was a charter member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, in recent years she was the president and founding member of the Alzheimer’s Support Group at the Spring City Veterans Center. She was a volunteer at the Lower Providence Township voting polls for many years. Dorothy is survived by, 2 children, Mary Jane Chantry (Paul) and Andrew McFarland and companion, Michele Kriebel; sister, Ethel Phillips; 3 grandchildren, Chip Chantry (Kim), Adam Chantry (Rebecca) and Jeffrey McFarland; and 2 great grandchildren, AJ and Josie Chantry. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9:30 to 10:50 am followed by a funeral service 11 am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Rd., Eagleville, Pa 19403. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to St Andrew’s Lutheran Church Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences at www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019