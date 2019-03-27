Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
Resources
More Obituaries for L. McFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Dorothy McFarland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

L. Dorothy McFarland Obituary
L. Dorothy McFarland age 92 of Eagleville, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Suburban Woods Nursing Home. Born in Norristown to the late Herbert and Mary Moulder. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Warren J. “Doc”, a sister, Mary Ann Coons. She was a charter member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, in recent years she was the president and founding member of the Alzheimer’s Support Group at the Spring City Veterans Center. She was a volunteer at the Lower Providence Township voting polls for many years. Dorothy is survived by, 2 children, Mary Jane Chantry (Paul) and Andrew McFarland and companion, Michele Kriebel; sister, Ethel Phillips; 3 grandchildren, Chip Chantry (Kim), Adam Chantry (Rebecca) and Jeffrey McFarland; and 2 great grandchildren, AJ and Josie Chantry. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9:30 to 10:50 am followed by a funeral service 11 am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Rd., Eagleville, Pa 19403. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to St Andrew’s Lutheran Church Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences at www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
Download Now