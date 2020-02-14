|
|
Larry Heverly, of Blue Bell, passed away on February 4th, 2020 at the age of 67. Dear husband of Karen, loving father of Lisa Heverly and Tracy (Ben) Simmons and Grandfather to Dylan and Tyler, who were his world. He is also survived by his siblings Garry and Steve Heverly. Larry was always smiling, never complained and loved life. He enjoyed the beach, his T-bird and cars, flying planes, loved his husky and most of all, spending time with his family. A private celebration to honor Larry was held for family and friends.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 15, 2020