Laurence Shaheen Obituary
Laurence C. Shaheen, 85, of Towamencin Township, died Monday, October 21, 2019. He was the husband of Louise (Jacques) Shaheen. A viewing will be held after 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Philip Orthodox Church, 1970 Clearview Road, Souderton, PA 18964 with Trisagion Prayers of Mercy beginning at 7:30 p.m. A second viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 25 at the church followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the adjacent cemetery. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. Please visit www.huffandlakjer.com for further information.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
