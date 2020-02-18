|
|
Lawrence Bean Sr. “Beany” passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was 69. Mr. Bean of East Norriton was born in Norristown on April 25, 1950 and was the son of the late Walter and Helen (Barron) Bean. He is the husband of 31 years to Carol (Hollis) Bean. He is survived by one son Lawrence Bean Jr., One daughter Cynthia (Mickey) Simmons, One step daughter Michele (Terry) Jones, Eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, One brother Keith (Lucy) Bean, Two sisters Nancy Mash and Helen (Brian) Debus. Predeceased by his brother Kenneth Bean. His viewing will be held on Friday evening February 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at the Volpe funeral home 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. Prayer services will follow. Family request in Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to diabetes.org/donate VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020