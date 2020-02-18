Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Bean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Bean Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Bean Sr. Obituary
Lawrence Bean Sr. “Beany” passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was 69. Mr. Bean of East Norriton was born in Norristown on April 25, 1950 and was the son of the late Walter and Helen (Barron) Bean. He is the husband of 31 years to Carol (Hollis) Bean. He is survived by one son Lawrence Bean Jr., One daughter Cynthia (Mickey) Simmons, One step daughter Michele (Terry) Jones, Eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, One brother Keith (Lucy) Bean, Two sisters Nancy Mash and Helen (Brian) Debus. Predeceased by his brother Kenneth Bean. His viewing will be held on Friday evening February 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at the Volpe funeral home 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. Prayer services will follow. Family request in Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to diabetes.org/donate VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Volpe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -