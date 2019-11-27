Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Helena Church
1489 DeKalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Helena Church
1489 DeKalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
St. Patrick's Mausoleum
2400 DeKalb Pike
East Norristown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Antonelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Antonelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Antonelli Obituary
Lee Antonelli passed away peacefully on November 22 in her home at Brandywine Senior Living in Phoenixville. She was 92. Mrs. Antonelli was employed at Strawbridge & Clothier, of Plymouth Meeting. She was a member of the Holy Savior Senior Citizens group and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Solidarity. Born in Norristown to Vincent and Theresa Bisconti (Pergine), Lee was the widow of Alexander (Sammy) Antonelli. Surviving are her children, Jan Canterbury and husband Jack, Charlene Burkholder and husband Dana, David Antonelli and wife Lisa; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marie Volpe and Charlotte Franciosa. A viewing will be held at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish at 200 W Germantown Pike Norristown, on Sunday, December 1, from 8pm and Monday, December 2 from 10-10:50am at St. Helena Church 1489 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Mausoleum, Norristown.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -