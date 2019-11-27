|
|
Lee Antonelli passed away peacefully on November 22 in her home at Brandywine Senior Living in Phoenixville. She was 92. Mrs. Antonelli was employed at Strawbridge & Clothier, of Plymouth Meeting. She was a member of the Holy Savior Senior Citizens group and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Solidarity. Born in Norristown to Vincent and Theresa Bisconti (Pergine), Lee was the widow of Alexander (Sammy) Antonelli. Surviving are her children, Jan Canterbury and husband Jack, Charlene Burkholder and husband Dana, David Antonelli and wife Lisa; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marie Volpe and Charlotte Franciosa. A viewing will be held at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish at 200 W Germantown Pike Norristown, on Sunday, December 1, from 8pm and Monday, December 2 from 10-10:50am at St. Helena Church 1489 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Mausoleum, Norristown.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 29, 2019