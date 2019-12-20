|
|
Lena M. Bono, 94, of Sanatoga and formerly of Collegeville, passed away at Sanatoga Center on December 19, 2019. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Lucia (Fosco) Petaccio and Vincenzo and Maria (Calamia) Magliente. Survived by her one son, Domenic Bono (Barbara); six daughters, Mary Ann McCabe, Theresa Colyvas (Peter), Janet Bono Swayze (Hal), Susan Bono (Ed Bender), Angela Bono, and Marie Bono-Haas (Larry); 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one brother, Gasper Magliente (Dorah). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her four brothers, James, Samuel, Anthony, and Joseph Petaccio; and one sister, Nancy DeDominic. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, December 23rd from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM in St. Eleanor Church, 647 Locust St, Collegeville, PA 19426. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment in Limerick Garden of Memories. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 21, 2019