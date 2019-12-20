Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 275-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Bono
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena M. Bono

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena M. Bono Obituary
Lena M. Bono, 94, of Sanatoga and formerly of Collegeville, passed away at Sanatoga Center on December 19, 2019. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Lucia (Fosco) Petaccio and Vincenzo and Maria (Calamia) Magliente. Survived by her one son, Domenic Bono (Barbara); six daughters, Mary Ann McCabe, Theresa Colyvas (Peter), Janet Bono Swayze (Hal), Susan Bono (Ed Bender), Angela Bono, and Marie Bono-Haas (Larry); 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one brother, Gasper Magliente (Dorah). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her four brothers, James, Samuel, Anthony, and Joseph Petaccio; and one sister, Nancy DeDominic. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, December 23rd from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM in St. Eleanor Church, 647 Locust St, Collegeville, PA 19426. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment in Limerick Garden of Memories. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caramenico Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -