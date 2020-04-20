Times Herald Obituaries
Lena Romano Obituary
Lena Romano (nee DeTommassi). On April 13, 2020 Lena went to meet God, after a brief illness. Lena was born in Pietrelcina, Italy on September 20, 1937 to her proud parents Clara (Tizzani) DeTommassi and Igino DeTommassi. Lena married the love of her life Michael Romano in 1962 and he predeceased in 1967, when he died in a work accident. Lena was also predeceased by her brother Nicola DeTommassi. Lena worked as a seamstress for many years and then worked in housekeeping for Pathway School and at Calvary Baptist Children’s Center before retiring. Lena is remembered as a warm hearted, loving woman. Her life’s purpose was all about making the home, preparing meals and providing loving care to her family. Family came first. Lena was loved and will be deeply missed by anyone who knew her and was blessed to have her in their lives. Lena is survived by her devoted sons, William Romano (Stacey) and Michael Romano (Denise), the pride and joy to her life, her wonderful grandchildren; Laura Romano, Michael J. Romano, William Romano and Mathew Romano. Lena is also survived by her brother Fernando DeTommassi (Maria) and a sister-in-law Philomena DeTommassi in Italy and her brother-in-law Peter Romano (Anna) of Norristown and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be private and Lena’s Life Celebration and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, when COVID restrictions are lifted. Donations in her memory can be made to the Varity Club https://support.varietyphila.org/DonateNow or to Autism Speaks http://donate.autismspeaks.org/ Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories of Lena please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
