Leo F. Kolbasowski

Leo F. Kolbasowski Obituary
Leo F. Kolbasowski, 90, of Conshohocken, PA passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born in Conshohocken, Pa on April 20, 1929, the son of the late John and the late Bertha ( Syvinski ) Kolbasowski. He has lived in Conshohocken all of his life. He was a member of St. Matthew’s RC Church. Leo served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, where he received the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and a Distinct Unit Citation. He worked as a Shipper with Kaiser Refractory, then Freas Glass Works before retiring. Leo enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by a sister Jane Frangiosa of Plymouth Meeting, and also survived by Nieces & Nephews. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by 2 brothers John Kolbasowski & Jesse Kolbasowski, and 4 sisters Josephine Szumicki, Helen Amadio, Ida Puche & Mildred Basile. His Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the church. Interment will take place in St. Benedict Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Matthew RC Church - 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
