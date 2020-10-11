Leonora Simmons

EAST LIVERPOOL, OHIO – Leonora Jane Simmons, 100, of Rogers, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Calcutta Health Care Center. Leonora was born in Norristown, PA on October 15, 1919 a daughter of the late Harvey and Leonora (Stefanson) Pickell. She was a homemaker and a Presbyterian by faith. Leonora moved to Rogers in 2015 from Swedesburg, PA. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Preceding Leonora in death were her husband Curtis Michael Simmons, Sr.; son Curtis Michael “Mike” Simmons, Jr.; three sisters Elsie Nichols, Cleda Robinson and Doris Williams and six brothers Jake Pickell, Herbert Pickell, Leland Pickell, Bert Pickell, Donald Pickell and Elwood Pickell. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters Mary Jane Thompson and her husband Robert of Rogers, OH and Florence Hendrickson and her husband Rick of Sanatoga, PA; son Harvery Frederick “Freddie” Simmons and his wife Patricia of Norristown, PA; six grandchildren Kim Smondrowski and her husband Mark of Norristown, PA, Tabitha Prestler and her husband Patrick of Concord, CA, Curtis Michael “Mickey” Simmons III and his wife Cyndi of Douglasville, PA, Amy Simmons of Sellersville, PA, Sean Simmons and his wife Chrisy of Philadelphia, PA and Steven Ronca of Sanatoga, PA and 6 great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the Dawson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Leonora may be directed to Negley Volunteer Fire Department, 50683 Richardson Avenue, Negley, OH 44441. View Leonora’s memorial webpage and express condolences online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com