|
|
LeRoy James Watters, Jr., 97, formerly of Norristown, died on July 24, 2019 at the Masonic Village in Lafayette Hill, PA. He was born in Norristown, PA on May 24, 1922 to the late LeRoy J. Watters, Sr. and Hannah (Reynolds) Watters. LeRoy attended Bridgeport High School and later entered the Army Air Force. He served our country during WWII with the 805th Army Air Force Base Unit serving from 1943-1945. LeRoy worked for Lee Templeton Motor Co. in Norristown as a Sales Manager for 30 years. He later worked for Speedy Muffler King as a Manager, and was a school bus driver for Lower Merion School District. He had a love of riding motorcycles and was a member of the Valley Forge Motorcycle Club. He was a member in good standing of the Freemason Lodge #620 and was a Master Mason from 1970 to present. He was a member of the Havertown Optimus Club where he served as President, the Norristown Cedar Club, and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon of North America. He also enjoyed photography and loved taking pictures. LeRoy is survived by 3 children LeRoy James “Jimmy” Watters, III and wife Lynn of West Norriton, Linda Jane Moremile and husband Bob of Onancock, VA, and Bruce A. Watters and wife Cathy of Schwenksville, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters Dorris Wolfrom of Collegeville and Barbara Beech of Lewisburg. A Memorial Service has been planned for family only. Interment will also be private. Donations in LeRoy’s memory can be made to the Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019