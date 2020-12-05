Lidio A. Marinucci Lidio A. Marinucci passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020, he was 85. Mr. Marinucci, of East Norriton, was born on March 2, 1935 in Miglianico, Italy to the late Giacomo and Teresa (Masciulli) Marinucci. Lidio was a member of Visitation BVM parish in Trooper, Sons of Italy, Norristown Bocce Club, and Lower Providence Rod & Gun Club. Lidio is survived by his wife of 54 years, Concetta (DiCampli); son James; daughters Carolina (John) and Lisa; sister Maria Cetrullo of Italy and Ada Cavasinni of Canada; and three grandchildren Gianna, Giulietta, and Matthew. He was predeceased by his sister Anna Antenozzi. After emigrating to the United States in 1967, Mr. Marinucci learned carpentry and worked on many homes in the Philadelphia area. After gaining enough experience, Lidio built his family home in his spare time while working as a carpenter full-time. Mr. Marinucci then began working for himself as a general contractor, eventually forming his own company, Lidmar Construction, specializing in residential and commercial construction. Lidio’s hobbies included gardening, winemaking, hunting, deep-sea fishing, bocce, bowling, watching soccer, and spending time with his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Lidio’s funeral Mass on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 10 AM at Visitation BVM Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd, Trooper, PA. His viewing will take place from 9-10 AM at the church. Entombment will take place at St. Patrick’s Mausoleum, 2400 DeKalb Pike, East Norriton, PA. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org
