1/
Lidio Marinucci
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lidio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lidio A. Marinucci Lidio A. Marinucci passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020, he was 85. Mr. Marinucci, of East Norriton, was born on March 2, 1935 in Miglianico, Italy to the late Giacomo and Teresa (Masciulli) Marinucci. Lidio was a member of Visitation BVM parish in Trooper, Sons of Italy, Norristown Bocce Club, and Lower Providence Rod & Gun Club. Lidio is survived by his wife of 54 years, Concetta (DiCampli); son James; daughters Carolina (John) and Lisa; sister Maria Cetrullo of Italy and Ada Cavasinni of Canada; and three grandchildren Gianna, Giulietta, and Matthew. He was predeceased by his sister Anna Antenozzi. After emigrating to the United States in 1967, Mr. Marinucci learned carpentry and worked on many homes in the Philadelphia area. After gaining enough experience, Lidio built his family home in his spare time while working as a carpenter full-time. Mr. Marinucci then began working for himself as a general contractor, eventually forming his own company, Lidmar Construction, specializing in residential and commercial construction. Lidio’s hobbies included gardening, winemaking, hunting, deep-sea fishing, bocce, bowling, watching soccer, and spending time with his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Lidio’s funeral Mass on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 10 AM at Visitation BVM Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd, Trooper, PA. His viewing will take place from 9-10 AM at the church. Entombment will take place at St. Patrick’s Mausoleum, 2400 DeKalb Pike, East Norriton, PA. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org. Volpefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Visitation BVM Church
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Visitation BVM Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved