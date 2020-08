Lieselotte (Müeller) Kelly, 82, of Blue Bell, PA, passed away August 3, 2020, at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Kelly. She was the mother of Monica Kelly Saldutti and Kevin M. Kelly and his wife, Karen; and grandmother of Madeline G. Saldutti, Abby Kelly and Ava Kelly. Services will be private with burial at Ivy Hill Cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com