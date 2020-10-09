Lillian Theresa (Logrippo) Guthridge passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was 93. Mrs. Guthridge of Trooper was a member of Visitation BVM Church. Lillian was born in Norristown on October 8, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Lena (Alba) Logrippo. Lillian was the wife of the late Frank Guthridge. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Mike) Thomas. Sons, Frank (Gail), Richard (Nancy), Gerald (Geralyn) Gary (Carol) Guthridge. 13 grandchildren And 10 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Tuesday, October 13 in At 10:00 am in Visitation BVM Church. Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30am. Burial will be private. Family request memorial contributions can be made in Lillian’s name to the Child Development Foundation 2500 DeKalb Pike Suite 100 Norristown PA. 19401. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFHcom.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store