Linda C. Birkhead, age 67, of Pottstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Reading Hospital. Linda was born in Bryn Mawr and was the daughter of the late Earl Aigeldinger and Margaret Carfrey Aigeldinger of King of Prussia, the loving mother of Henry Birkhead, Jr. of Bridgeport and Christine M. Reese (Shawn) of Pottstown and the adoring grandmother of Kayla and Maxwell Reese. Linda was also the beloved sister of Edie Rockett (the late Thomas) of Wyndmoor, the late Ralph Aigeldinger and Donnie Annable (Teena) of Quoddy Village, ME. Linda attended Upper Merion High School and later she worked as a waitress at Pizza Hut and King of Prussia Fire House, she also was a cashier at Wawa. She will be remembered as an avid fan of the Phillies and Eagles. Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, April 6, 12 noon, at The Bernard S. Gutkowski F.H., 305 Jefferson St., Swedesburg, Pa., 19405, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, where the family will greet guests starting at 11:30 a.m. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2019