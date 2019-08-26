|
Lisa Kreidie, born Liselotte Freisler, of King of Prussia, Pa, passed peacefully on August 23, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1929 in Neu-Oderberg in the German speaking Sudetenland area of Czechoslovakia. Wars and political instability forced her to become a refugee numerous times in her life. During World War II, she survived the Allied bombing of Dresden as she was attending the Sarasani Circus with her cousin. In 1957, Lisa arrived as a refugee to New York City, where she met and married the late Munir R. Kreidie, who served in numerous capacities for the UN. The family moved to Beirut, Lebanon in 1965 and was again forced to leave due to the Lebanese Civil war in 1976--eventually settling in King of Prussia, Pa. Lisa is survived by her daughter, Dr. Linda Freisler of Frankfurt, Germany; and sons: Munir Kreidie Jr. of Philadelphia, Marwan Kreidie of Philadelphia and Hamid Kreidie of King of Prussia. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St., Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please support refugees in Philadelphia by making a donation to the Nationalities Services Center, 1216 Arch Street, Philadelphia PA, 19107--https://nscphila.org/ Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 28, 2019