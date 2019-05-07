|
|
Lois Kay (Strickler) Stoppard, age 87 years, of Birdsboro, PA passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Lois was born in Conshohocken, Pa on Tuesday, March 15, 1932, daughter of the late Edward and the late Alice (Kay) Strickler. Lois was a resident of Norristown until 2014 when she moved to Birdsboro, Berks County. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, DeKalb Pike, Norristown, where she was married in 1955. Lois and Leonard renewed their wedding vows at St. Paul’s in 2005. Lois was employed for 25 years with the Norristown Area School District. She worked as a building and Teacher Aide in Hancock Elementray school. After moving to Berks County in 2014, Lois enjoyed attending the Berks Encore program at the Birdsboro Memorial Community Center. There she loved the friendships she made, crafts and bingo. Lois loved her family and friends, old and new, She enjoyed trips to Cape May, NJ, the Phillies, funnel cake and bingo. She was preceded in death by her late husband Leonard L. Stoppard, Sr. who she married on September 3, 1955. She is survived by their children Martha Kay (& Mark G.) Miller of Birdsboro, Pa, Leonard Leroy (& Suzanne Jane) Stoppard, Jr. of Norristown, Pa, and Thomas Clarence Stoppard of Norristown, Pa. and her grandchildren Melissa Anne (& Larry Paul) Snyder, Miranda Elizabeth Miller, Mark Glenn Miller, Jr., Alexandra Kelly Travers, and a great grandson Jonathan Mark Snyder. Also survived by 4 Step Grandchildren and 19 Step Great Grandchildren. Her Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6 Hancock Avenue & DeKalb Street, Norristown, Pa 19401. There will be a viewing before the service on Friday, morning from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will follow in Gulph Christian Cemetery, West Conshohocken, Pa. Services will be officiated by The Rev. Marianne Becker. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6 Hancock Avenue, Norristown, Pa 19401. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of East Norriton, 610-277-1600, msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 8, 2019