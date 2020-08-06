Lois Naylor McConnell of Annapolis, MD, and summer resident of Eagles Mere, PA died on August 5th at her residence in Annapolis at the age of 85. She was a former resident of Worcester, PA and the widow of J. Russell McConnell, Jr. Born in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond M. and Anna Hoffman Naylor. A 1952 graduate of Norristown High School and a 1956 graduate of West Chester University, she taught for the Norristown and Methacton school districts. In addition, she was a pre-school teacher at Wentz’s United Church of Christ. Lois was a life member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the Pennsylvania Association of Retired Teachers. Lois was an active member of Wentz’s UCC in Worcester, PA serving on many committees, quilting at the church, and playing in the handbell choir. After moving to Maryland, she was active at Christ Our Anchor Presbyterian Church in Annapolis, where she also played in the handbell choir and was active supporting the mission committee. While in Pennsylvania, Lois was a member of the Worcester Lions Club, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Norristown Garden Club. In addition to being a volunteer at the Eagles Mere Museum, Lois belonged to the Eagles Mere Country Club and the Eagles Mere Civic Club. While in Annapolis, she was a member and officer of Broadneck Hundred Questers due to her love of history and antiques. Lois loved being with her family and enjoyed Bridge, reading, handwork, dancing, and volunteering at her granddaughters’ elementary school. Lois is survived by her daughter, Martha McConnell of Annapolis, MD, and her two granddaughters, Sara Walker of Baltimore, MD, and Jordyn Walker of Annapolis, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Rev. Robert Naylor of Mashpee, MA, his wife, Gretchen, and two nephews, Adam Naylor of MA, and Andrew Naylor of CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eagles Mere Museum, P.O. Box 276, Eagles Mere, PA 17731, to Wentz’s UCC, 3246 Skippack Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446, or to Christ Our Anchor Presbyterian Church, 1281 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis, MD 21409. Internment at Wentz’s UCC will be private. A celebration of life will occur in the future.



