More Obituaries for Lois Seeton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Seeton

Lois Seeton Obituary
Lois (Heebner) Seeton, 80, of Moorestown, NJ, formerly of Norristown, PA, passed away August 23, 2019. She was the wife of Leonard T. Seeton.
Born February 27, 1939, in Norristown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd A. and Florence (Reiff) Heebner, and was a graduate of Norristown High School.
Mrs. Seeton was a member of Central Schwenkfelder Church and volunteered with Art Goes to School. She was a registered nurse and had been employed by Montgomery County Homemakers in home care. Life-long interests included spending time with family and friends, and enjoying nature and the outdoors.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Todd Seeton and wife Laura Seeton, and their children, Spencer, Conner and Morgan; Lance Seeton and his wife Jacqueline Ricci Seeton, and their daughters, Jenna and Kristina Seeton; and Troy Seeton and his wife Lora Jackson Seeton, and their children, Tyler and Carly Seeton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service at 11:30am on August 27, 2019, at Garden of Memories behind Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
