Lorenzo Pulizzi
1941 - 2020
Lorenzo Pulizzi Lorenzo Pulizzi, of Harleysville, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was 79 years old. Born May 21, 1941 in Palermo, Sicily, he was the son of the late Vito and Maria (nee Pulizzi) Pulizzi and the beloved husband of Lorenza (nee Zecca) with he shared 54 years of marriage. To his family, Lorenzo was best known as Papa, Nonno and Bisanno. To The community, he was best known as an iconic pizza legend with a generous heart, contagious laugh, and the life of the party type of guy with a big vibrant smile! To his family, he was life. As Lorenzo would say it, “Salami” (Ciao). In addition to his wife Lorenza, Lorenzo is survived by his four children: Vito Pulizzi, Maria Tosco (Francesco), Nella Pulizzi, and Giuseppe Pulizzi (Susanna), eight grandchildren; Caterina, Franco, Anthony, Lorenzo, Michael, Gabriel, Lorenzo and Alessandro, three great grandchildren; Antonio, Vito, Maria. Relatives and friends are invited to Lorenzo’s Life Celebration on Thursday July 23, from 8 AM to 10 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-70000. His funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 40 Spring Mount Rd. Schwenksville, PA. Interment will be at George Washington Memorial Park. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all social restrictions will be followed. To share your fondest memories of Lorenzo,visit www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
JUL
23
Interment
George Washington Memorial Park
July 21, 2020
