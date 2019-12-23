Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta F. Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta F. Dunn Obituary
Loretta F. Dunn, 83, a life-long resident of Conshohocken, PA passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Frank and Alexandra “Alice” (Romanowski) Kolimaga. She was a member of St. Matthew’s RC Church and a former member of St. Mary’s RC Church of Conshohocken. Survivors include her son, Leonard Karver of Morgantown; daughter, Janet (& Jim) DePhillippo of Pennsauken, NJ; son, Timothy (& Diane) Karver of King of Prussia; three grandchildren, Matthew Karver, Kristen DePhillippo and Jason Karver; and two great granddaughters, Lylah and Ella. Loretta was preceded in death by her daughter, Bridget Karver; two brothers, Frank & Edward Kolimaga; and grandson, Jimmy DePhillippo. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Friends may call on Monday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place in St. Benedict Cemetery, Conshohocken. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -