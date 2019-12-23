|
|
Loretta F. Dunn, 83, a life-long resident of Conshohocken, PA passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Frank and Alexandra “Alice” (Romanowski) Kolimaga. She was a member of St. Matthew’s RC Church and a former member of St. Mary’s RC Church of Conshohocken. Survivors include her son, Leonard Karver of Morgantown; daughter, Janet (& Jim) DePhillippo of Pennsauken, NJ; son, Timothy (& Diane) Karver of King of Prussia; three grandchildren, Matthew Karver, Kristen DePhillippo and Jason Karver; and two great granddaughters, Lylah and Ella. Loretta was preceded in death by her daughter, Bridget Karver; two brothers, Frank & Edward Kolimaga; and grandson, Jimmy DePhillippo. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Friends may call on Monday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place in St. Benedict Cemetery, Conshohocken. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 24, 2019