Lorraine Gigliello, 68 years old, of West Norriton passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019. She was the daughter of late Peter and Frances (Scirica) Gigliello. Lorraine was employed for several years at Genuardi’s Supermarket, Sandy Hill , as well as a realtor, for Vargo Real Estate in Trooper. She also served as a propertymanager in the Poconos. She was a 1968 graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School and a 1970 graduate of Montgomery County Community College. Lorraine is survived by many of her loving cousins who meant the world to her. Spending time with them was her joy. She also has made many new friends at her active adult community. A viewing will be held at St Titus Catholic Church from 9:45 am – 10:30 am, followed by a mass at 10:30 on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Interment will follow immediately at St. Patrick cemetery in Norristown. The church is located at 3006 Keenwood Road East Norriton, PA, 19403. In lieu of gifts, please make a donation to St Titus Church in her memory. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe Funeral Home, East Norriton.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019