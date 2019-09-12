|
Lorraine M. Polard of Schwenksville, formerly of Ambler PA passed away peacefully at home on Friday September 6, 2019. Born November 16, 1930. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years William T., her parents Charles and Florence Minot, and her brother Charles Minot Jr. Survived by her sister Joan Stratton, her loving children Thomas Polard (Margaret), Aimee Polard, and John Polard (Tara), 6 grand children and 2 great grand children. Service at: Church of the Messiah 1001 DeKalb Pike Lower Gwynedd PA 19002 on Monday September 16th. 10:00 Visitation, 11:00 Service. Interment Private. Donations to Church of the Messiah.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019