Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Polard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Polard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Polard Obituary
Lorraine M. Polard of Schwenksville, formerly of Ambler PA passed away peacefully at home on Friday September 6, 2019. Born November 16, 1930. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years William T., her parents Charles and Florence Minot, and her brother Charles Minot Jr. Survived by her sister Joan Stratton, her loving children Thomas Polard (Margaret), Aimee Polard, and John Polard (Tara), 6 grand children and 2 great grand children. Service at: Church of the Messiah 1001 DeKalb Pike Lower Gwynedd PA 19002 on Monday September 16th. 10:00 Visitation, 11:00 Service. Interment Private. Donations to Church of the Messiah.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.