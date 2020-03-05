|
|
Louis Samuel Cherry, 93, of Norristown, passed away on March 2, 2020. Born in Manayunk, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mildred (Arnone) Cherry. He was the beloved husband of Antoinette (Arena) Cherry for the last 67 years. Lou enlisted in the US Navy in 1944. Upon his return home after WWII, he was an instrument calibrator and Union Trustee at Honeywell where he worked for 45 years until his retirement. He enjoyed watching Philadelphia Phillies baseball, Eagles and Penn State football, eating his wife’s cooking, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling, especially to Italy. Lou adored his family and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and pop pop. His youthful looks, humor, generosity, easy going nature and dedication to his wife partner of 67 years is illustrious. Taking part in Honeywell’s annual picnic and softball game, league bowling, summers at Mermaid Swim Club, and playing cards with relatives profiles his love of life and family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kathleen Cherry, of Collegeville, and Richard Cherry, of Eagleville; three granddaughters, Jessica, Jillian, and Nya Cherry; and two siblings, Jeanne (Cherry) Picard DeHaven and George Cherry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Jim, Anthony, Frank, and Gus. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 9:50 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM. Military honors by the US Navy and rifle salute by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #349 will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Holy Saviour Church, see address above; or Catholic Charities Appeal, 100 North 20th Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2020