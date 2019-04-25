|
|
Louis M. D’Alessandro, 75, of East Greenville, PA, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born August 14, 1943, in Norristown, PA, son of Michael and Grace (DiNolfi) D’Alessandro. Mr. D’Alessandro was a graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School; attended Temple Prep; served in the U.S. Army and received his Associate’s Degree from Montco Community College. He was a Commonwealth of PA employee for 34 years and a PIAA umpire for 15 years. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Kathryn Bodek D’Alessandro; son, Michael (Michelle) D’Alessandro; daughter, Angela (Don) Gordon; grandchildren, Stephen (Michelle) Wiley, Nicholas Wiley, Michael D’Alessandro, Jr., Giovanni D’Alessandro, and Maya D’Alessandro; sisters, Joanne Ricci, Antoinette Marsilio; 2 nephews; and 4 nieces. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2019