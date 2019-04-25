Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis D'Alessandro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis D'Alessandro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis D'Alessandro Obituary
Louis M. D’Alessandro, 75, of East Greenville, PA, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born August 14, 1943, in Norristown, PA, son of Michael and Grace (DiNolfi) D’Alessandro. Mr. D’Alessandro was a graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School; attended Temple Prep; served in the U.S. Army and received his Associate’s Degree from Montco Community College. He was a Commonwealth of PA employee for 34 years and a PIAA umpire for 15 years. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Kathryn Bodek D’Alessandro; son, Michael (Michelle) D’Alessandro; daughter, Angela (Don) Gordon; grandchildren, Stephen (Michelle) Wiley, Nicholas Wiley, Michael D’Alessandro, Jr., Giovanni D’Alessandro, and Maya D’Alessandro; sisters, Joanne Ricci, Antoinette Marsilio; 2 nephews; and 4 nieces. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now