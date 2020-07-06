Louis G. Statuti, Sr., 91, died June 30, 2020 at the home of his granddaughter, with family by his side. He was the son of the late Joseph G. and Anna (Day) Statuti, and husband of the late Mary Jane (Signore) Statuti, who died October 26, 2002. A former Haws Ave and Markley St. resident, he was a WWII and Korean War veteran of the US Army Sgt. 1cl; member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and was employed as a foreman for the former Norfab Tube methods, a textile fabricating company. One of twelve children, survivors include 11 grandchildren, and a number of great grandchildren, including Nikola and Sebastian Ottey and Rene Carmona, Jr.; and an extended family of nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Louis G. Jr. and granddaughter Crista ‘Nikola’ Ottey. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at St. Francis of Assisi Church and burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, DeKalb Pike will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Caramenico FH Inc., Main & Walnut Sts., Ntn., PA. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
