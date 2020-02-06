|
Louis J. Piantone Jr., on Feb. 2, 2020. Louis was born on March 3, 1927 in Bridgeport, PA the youngest child of Louis and Pasquetta Piantone. Louis was raised during the Great Depression and served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Louis met his wife Pauline in high school and was happily married for over 70 years. After his service in the Navy he attended Temple University in Philadelphia, PA and later became a Realtor after which he established the Tone Realty Co. During his time with Tone Realty Co. he built many beautiful homes in Montgomery County. He later went on to become an appraiser as well as the President of the Central Montgomery County Board of Realtors. He was a founding member of Downtown Norristown Inc. As a businessman he developed several commercial properties in the area of Norristown, PA. Louis was an avid traveler and many of his trips were spent happily with the company of his dearest wife Pauline. The two of them traveled throughout the United States and to many other countries as well. Louis is survived by five children, Louis Piantone III, Paul (Anne) Piantone, Pasquetta (Leonard) McGrady, Philip (Margaret) Piantone, and Christopher (Elaine) Piantone; ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Louis was a devoted Eagles fan and had Philadelphia Eagles season tickets for over 60 years. Louis enjoyed playing golf during his retirement in Naples, FL and was always accompanied by his best friend and wife Pauline. Louis left a lasting impression on all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 9, 2020