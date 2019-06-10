|
|
Lucia Stevens, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 7, 2019, with loving family members at her bedside. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Lucia was the daughter of the late Henry Dziczkowski and the late Eleanor Rybicki Dziczkowski, the devoted wife for over 59 years of the late Robert Stevens, the beloved mother of Elaine (Gary) Touchton, Roger Stevens and Allan (Janie) Stevens, the cherished grandmother of Michelle (Chris) Paret, Melissa (Nick) D'Alleva, Holly (Matt) Lockhoff, Dallas Stevens, Allison Stevens and Karly Stevens and the adoring great-grandmother of Maya D'Alleva, Abigail D'Alleva, Emma D'Alleva, Ava Paret and Marcus Paret. In addition, Lucia had seven siblings, the late Leonard Dykes, the late Alice Motylinski, the late Edward Wilding, the late Eleanor Motylinski, Henry (the late Joyce) Dziczkowski, Alfred (the late Irene) Dykes and the late Felicia Dziczkowski.
Lucia was trained as a ballerina when she was a young girl by a Russian instructor and loved to dance. She was a graduate of South High School in Cleveland, Class of 1946 and went on to study at Fenn College, and also worked there for about 5 years before she got married in June of 1951. After getting married, Lucia was happy being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She was very family oriented and enjoyed family trips and watching her grandchildren play sports. Lucia was a devout and very active member of Mother of Divine Providence Church. She was known as "The Cereal Lady" for her frequent and generous donations to The Patrician Society in Norristown.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Friday, June 14, 10 a.m. at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, Pa., 19406 where the family will receive guests from 9 a.m. until 9:50 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family would appreciate memorial donations to Mother of Divine Providence Church. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 11, 2019