M. Anna (Young) Franzone, 90, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019. She was the widow of the late Joseph W. Franzone. Born in Pennsburg, she was a daughter to the late Osborne and Rebecca (Frey) Young. Anna was a lifelong devoted member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Pennsburg. She loved her Philadelphia sports, sitting on her front porch and waving to her neighbors. Anna loved to cook for her family and spoiled her cats with love. But, above all, she was devoted to her family whom she loved without limits. She is survived by her son: Dean, and his wife Denice of Norristown, grandchildren: Joey and his wife Katy, Shane and his fiancée Reahna Reid; great grandchildren: Riley and Aubrey. Anna was one of eleven children. A celebration of Anna’s life will be Friday, September 6, 2019, 11 am, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 81 N. Main St., Pennsburg PA 18073. All are welcome visit beginning at 10am at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions may be made in her honor to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 81 N. Main St., Pennsburg PA 18073. To offer online condolences, visit her “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
