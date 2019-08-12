|
M. Catherine (Nungesser) Maddonni, age 88 of Norristown, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 20, 1931, daughter of the late William R and Mary V (Hoopes) Nungesser.
She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony A Maddonni and George R Kurcik.
Catherine was employed by AMP Special Industries of Devon for over 20 years. She was a cherished member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Norristown, where she served as secretary for many years.
Catherine was a member of the Eastern Star Radiant Chapter No. 96 where she was appointed Worthy Matron in 1991-1992. She was also a member of the Cedarettes, Norristown Forest #31.
Catherine is survived by 5 daughters, Cathy Camper (James), Linda Slawinski(Michael), Brenda Salvati(the late Mark), Anna Alfonsi(Alberto), Rosemarie Kurcik and 1 son Steven Kurcik(Melissa), 3 step daughters Joyce Lightle(Bruce), Sandra Follweiler(Ron), and Patty Munsey.
Adoring grandchildren: James, Jennifer, Brian, Michael, Christina, Nicole, Austin, Gloria, Oliver and Danielle. Step grandchildren: Heather, Danielle, Tammy, Brandon, Rachel, Brenda and Allison, as well as numerous great grandchildren.
Catherine was preceded in death by her 3 sons; George, James and William Kurcik, 2 step children Nancy and Anthony, brothers William, Samuel and Harvey Nungesser, sisters; Martha V Thompson, Laila Marie Pastorious and Doris Doherty.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1441 Pine Street, Norristown, PA 19401 from 9:30-10:45 AM followed by services at 11AM. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe Funeral Home. Volpefh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 12, 2019