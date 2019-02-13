Home

St Francis of Assisi Church
Hamilton St
Norristown, PA 19401
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Norristown, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Norristown, PA
Madeline Detwiler Obituary
Madeline Detwiler, a long time resident of Norristown, PA, passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2019 at The Suburban Woods in Norristown. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Detwiler and Ann (Lawless) Detwiler. She was 86 years old. Madeline was an avid church goer and a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She loved spending time with her sisters. She was preceded in death by three brothers and eight sisters. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Our dear Aunt Madge will truly be missed. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Norristown on Friday February 15, 2019 at 11am. Visitation 10:15am. Funeral arrangements made by Rigby Harting & Hagan of Media, PA. 610-566-3755
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
