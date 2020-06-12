Mafalda (Boccella) Nazzaro passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her daughters’ home in Wayne, PA. She was 88. Mafalda was a former resident of Bridgeport, PA. She spent 40 years as a dedicated employee for Ford Aerospace in Lansdale, PA. Mafalda was a devoted member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia, PA. Nothing brought her more happiness than family, food, and her love for God. Born on a farm in Atripalda, Italy on October 10, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Melinda Melillo Boccella. Surviving is her loving family including her husband of 63 years, Carmine Nazzaro; a son, Salvatore (Kim) Nazzaro, Sr.; two daughters, Anna Marie (Ciro) Corrado and Michelle Mastrocola; seven grandchildren: Carmen Corrado, Maurizo Corrado, Salvatore (Brittany) Nazzaro, Jr., Kyle Nazzaro, Tyler Nazzaro, Chelsea Mastrocola, Malina Mastrocola and Miranda Mastrocola; and three great-grandchildren: Dominic Nazzaro, Luca Nazzaro and Leo Nazzaro. She was the eldest of eight children. Surviving sisters; Maria Iuliano, Fortuna DiBussolo , Yolanda (Frank) Badalamenti; and brother, Anthony Boccella. She was preceded in death by brothers, Samuel and Joseph Boccella; and sister, Carmela Boccella. She was beloved by many friends, extended family, and members of the Catholic community. Funeral services and interment will be private; however, the Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, starting at 10:20 am until the end of Mass; and again starting around 11:45 am, for the entombment. The live webcast can be found on Mafalda’s obituary page at www.bacchifh.com In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to The Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.