Mamie Ciccarelli Lightcap, 97, of Malvern, PA and formerly of Audubon, PA passed away on January 27, 2020. She was born in Norristown, PA on November 17, 1922 to the late Carmen and Rose Flore Ciccarelli. Mamie was the wife of the late Robert M. Lightcap, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Mamie is survived by her two daughters; Barbara Salamone (John) of Cornelius, NC and Rose Marie Venditti (Frank) of Malvern, PA, her four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters; Mary, Anna and Rosalie and her brother, Carmen. Mamie was predeceased by her siblings: Felix, Morris, Salvatore, Ida, Albert and Joseph. Relatives and friends are invited to Mamie’s Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mamie’s name to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 30, 2020