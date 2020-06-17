Peggy Smith (Margaret Adelberger) died peacefully in her sleep this past Memorial Day. At 92 years Peggy led a full life. She was a long time resident of King of Prussia where she enjoyed the company of her many friends and neighbors. Peggy was part of The Mother of Divine Providence Catholic Church congregation until she relocated to Maryland to live with her son. She was curious and warm-hearted, finding the best in everyone. She enjoyed movies, loved animals, and gardening. She reveled in dancing but spending time with her granddaughter made her the happiest. She is survived by her son Edward Smith (Ona), grand daughter Carson and close cousins Cotton (John) Bachman, Chris (Pat) Gillen and Walt Adelberger. Due to the pandemic, a private internment will be held at Calgary Cemetery on July 18th. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Talbot Hospice, Easton MD or to any family or friends that have been impacted by Covid-19.



