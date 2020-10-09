Margaret “Peggy” C. (Hissner) McTamney, 88, of West Norriton, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Peggy was born on August 14, 1931 in Chestnut Hill, PA and was raised in Lafayette Hill by her parents: the late Robert J. “Reds” Hissner and Jane V. (Leightham) Hissner. Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Daniel J. McTamney who passed away in 2018. They were married for 65 years. She graduated from St. Matthew’s High School in Conshohocken, PA. Peggy worked as a sales associate for Sears Roebuck & Co. for 38 years at the Logan Square & King of Prussia locations. She belonged to St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years. Peggy spent many a summer in Ocean City, NJ, her favorite vacation spot. She traveled with her lifelong friends to Florida and took many NYC bus trips with them to see Broadway shows. She is survived by her children: Michael R. McTamney (Bette), Eileen McTamney, Diane McTamney Connor, and Jane McTamney-Prexta (Nicholas); her grandchildren: Michael T. (Lori), Jaclyn Dzedzy (Jonathan), Lauren Connor, Brendan Connor, Malerie Nagle (Andrew), Daniel McTamney-Prexta, and Ava McTamney-Prexta; her great-grandchildren: Jillian McTamney, Jonathan Dzedzy, and Jacob Dzedzy; and her brother Curtis J. Hissner (Barbara). In addition to her husband and parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter Susan McTamney (2015), her brothers Albert G. Hissner and Robert Hissner, and her sisters Joan Coscia and Nancy Burns. Her Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Patrick RC Church, 714 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Due to present public health concerns, masks are required in church and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will take place in St. Matthew’s Cemetery of Conshohocken, PA. Memorial contributions in Peggy’s name may be made to: St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 714 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of East Norriton, 610-277-1600, msrfh.com