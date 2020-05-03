Margaret Charlotte Wood, 76, of Trenton went to be our Lord on Thursday, April 30 at Hamilton Continuing Care in Hamilton. Predeceased by her husband John J. Wood Sr; parents James Gould & Margaret Wenger; sister Jane Shinn. Survived by her children Joseph M. & wife Lory Wood of Burlington, John J. Jr & wife Donna Wood of Bordentown, Michael J. & wife Denise Wood of Ewing, Richard J. Wood of Hamilton and Sharon L. Wood of Hamilton; 9 grandchildren Allison, Julie, Mandee, Alex, Cheyenne, Nicholas, Justin, Keirsten and Matthew; 3 great grand children Augustus, Adelaide and Maxim; sister Beverly A. Aroniss of Levittown, PA; brother James C. Gould of Hamilton; as well as many other family members. Margaret was born, raised, and spent most of her life in Trenton. She was employed by AT&T, as a supervisor, for many years, before retiring. She was married for 50 loving years to her beloved husband and soul mate John J. Wood Sr., whom she is now reunited with. Margaret was known for being very spiritual and always having our Lord in her heart. Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a private family service will be held for the immediate family at the Winowicz Funeral Home, 308 Adeline Street, Trenton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Seeing Eye, 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960, in Margaret’s name.



