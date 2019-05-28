|
Margaret M. Kowal, age 78 of Bridgeport, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 23. She was the wife of the late John L. Kowal, mother of Debbie (Dan) Dunleavy, Terri (Tony) Petrillo and Jay (Cristie Soto) Kowal. Also survived by her sister MaryAnne Hanson and her 3 grandchildren, Victoria Petrillo, Alyssa Lynne Kowal and Braelynn Arya Soto-Kowal.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 29, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church and her viewing also at church starting at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Swedesburg, PA., 19405. For more information, please visit www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
