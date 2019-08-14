Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
120 Jefferson St.
Bridgeport, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
120 Jefferson St.
Bridgeport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Palmer


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Palmer Obituary
Margaret A. “Peg” (Smyth) Palmer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Wayne Center in Wayne, PA. She was 93. Mrs. Palmer was a resident of King of Prussia, PA and was formerly of Bridgeport, PA. She was a member of the former St. Augustine R.C. Church in Bridgeport, where she was in the church choir and served as a cantor for 35 years. Peg was a US Navy veteran, serving as a nurse from 1947 to 1951. Born in Connellsville, PA on January 10, 1926, she was a daughter of the late William L. and Margaret J. (Jeffries) Smyth. Surviving is her loving family including 6 sons: William J. (Anne) Palmer, Lawrence H. (Denise) Palmer, Timothy J. (Deborah) Palmer, James C. (Donna) Palmer, Joseph A. Palmer and Jeffrey A. (Laurie) Palmer; 5 daughters: Patricia E. (Jack) Mckeever, Cynthia A. Brock, Michele Teti, Margaret J. (Richard) Forster and Julia M. Molinaro; 41 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Maureen W. Palmer Marinari; a brother, James Smyth; 2 sisters, Elaine Smyth and Rita E. Ross; and a son-in-law, William Teti. Relatives & friends are invited to Peg’s viewings from The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm; also Saturday morning from 9:15 to 10:15 am, at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peg’s memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now