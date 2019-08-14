|
Margaret A. “Peg” (Smyth) Palmer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Wayne Center in Wayne, PA. She was 93. Mrs. Palmer was a resident of King of Prussia, PA and was formerly of Bridgeport, PA. She was a member of the former St. Augustine R.C. Church in Bridgeport, where she was in the church choir and served as a cantor for 35 years. Peg was a US Navy veteran, serving as a nurse from 1947 to 1951. Born in Connellsville, PA on January 10, 1926, she was a daughter of the late William L. and Margaret J. (Jeffries) Smyth. Surviving is her loving family including 6 sons: William J. (Anne) Palmer, Lawrence H. (Denise) Palmer, Timothy J. (Deborah) Palmer, James C. (Donna) Palmer, Joseph A. Palmer and Jeffrey A. (Laurie) Palmer; 5 daughters: Patricia E. (Jack) Mckeever, Cynthia A. Brock, Michele Teti, Margaret J. (Richard) Forster and Julia M. Molinaro; 41 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Maureen W. Palmer Marinari; a brother, James Smyth; 2 sisters, Elaine Smyth and Rita E. Ross; and a son-in-law, William Teti. Relatives & friends are invited to Peg’s viewings from The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm; also Saturday morning from 9:15 to 10:15 am, at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peg’s memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 15, 2019