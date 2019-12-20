|
|
Margaret (Bowe) Palmer, 96, of Conshohocken, PA passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born in West Conshohocken, Pa on July 9, 1923, the daughter of the late Martin and the late Catherine ( McCloskey ) Bowe. Survivors include Daughter Elizabeth (& Dan ) Fione of Harleysville, Son John Palmer of Mahanoy, Pa, Daughter Margaret Moore of Plymouth, Son Lawrence (& Maria) Palmer of Phoenixville, Daughter Mariann Palmer of Conshohocken, Brother Thomas (& Elizabeth) Bowe of Conshohocken, Brother Jerry Bowe of Montgomeryville, Pa, Sister Elizabeth (& David) Kelley of Conshohocken. Sister In Law Catherine Bowe. Also survived by 12 Grandchildren & 18 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Catherine Bulger and six siblings Mary Ann C. Horn, Genevieve Russell, Catherine B. Bengan, Larry Bowe, Martin Bowe & Edward Bowe Her Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Matthew RC Church - 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 21, 2019