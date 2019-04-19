|
|
Margaret Pinchock, 98, a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Margaret was the daughter of the late George Pinchock and Margaret Yuhas Pinchock. She is survived by brother George Pinchock of King of Prussia and sister Marie Early of Derwood, MD and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A graduate of Bridgeport H. S., class of 1939 and Moore College of Art, Margaret worked as an account supervisor at Lees Mill in Bridgeport until her retirement in 1986. An involved member of Our Mother of Sorrows, she was in the choir, the ladies guild, Legion of Mary and Disciples of Christ. Often you could hear her playing the organ at daily mass. Margaret loved the outdoors; skiing, camping, hiking, and walking with the Volksmarching Club. She was a Girl Scout leader in Bridgeport for over 35 years. She had a special place in her heart for the handicapped riders at Sebastian Riding Academy and was a charter member of Ply-Mar Swim Club. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewings on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski F.H., 305 Jefferson St, Swedesburg, PA., 19405, 610-275-6385 and on Wednesday from 10-10:50 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Swedesburg followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Sebastian Riding Associates, 3589 Water Street Rd., Collegeville, PA., 19426. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019