Margaret E. Rush, 76, of Hamburg, passed away on September 3, 2019. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Gertrude (Goodwin) Rush. She graduated from Ambler High School. Margaret worked for Verizon until retiring. She was a member of Salem E.C. Church, Lenhartsville. Margaret drove powder puff stock cars in Hatfield and was a fire police for the Center Square Fire Company, Blue Bell. Surviving is her daughter: Carolyn E. Kyttle, wife of Christopher Macrae; Hamburg; son: Kevin Williams, Juno, Alaska; and two granddaughters: Emily and Aayla. She is also survived by siblings: Arthur and Bill Rush; and Carolyn Roberts. Services will be private. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
