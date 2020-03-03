Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Theresa Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Theresa Smith Obituary
Margaret Theresa Smith, “Peggy”, 74, of Douglassville, formerly of Trappe, Collegeville and Norristown, suddenly on Feb. 29, 2020. Wife of Mathieu R. Smith. Mother of Kyle (& David) McGowan. Sister of Thomas D. (& Donna) Marconi and Nancy Marconi. Step mother of Kelly Smith and Kevin (& Megan) Smith. Also survived by six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, March 5, 11:00 AM in the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Full obituary at www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -