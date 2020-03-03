|
Margaret Theresa Smith, “Peggy”, 74, of Douglassville, formerly of Trappe, Collegeville and Norristown, suddenly on Feb. 29, 2020. Wife of Mathieu R. Smith. Mother of Kyle (& David) McGowan. Sister of Thomas D. (& Donna) Marconi and Nancy Marconi. Step mother of Kelly Smith and Kevin (& Megan) Smith. Also survived by six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, March 5, 11:00 AM in the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Full obituary at www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2020