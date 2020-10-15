1/
Margie Todd
Margie Todd, of Norristown, PA passed away on Oct. 8, 2020 at the home of her sister Wanda and husband Ulises Barroso in Riverview, Florida. Wanda and her family assured that Margie’s final days were lived in comfort surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by mother Blanca, siblings Angelina, Judith and Ranger, aunts Nilda and Bonnie, nephews and niece, cousins, and other loving relatives. Born in New York as Margie Santiago, she was raised in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. Returning to the states, she became fluent in English and graduated from Storrs University, UConn. Margie was an accomplished and determined young woman. She served as CFO of Gallagher Fluid Seals for many years, completed her Masters and, throughout her illness, pursued her doctorate in Cyber Security, lectured, published articles and later became a licensed and well-respected realtor. Margie attended the Victory Church and was known for her generosity and community service. She was a lover of jazz and salsa music, an admirer of artist Norman Rockwell and a champion at billiards. Margie will be dearly missed by family and friends. The private service will be held at Serenity Meadows Memorial Funeral Home in Riverview, Florida on Saturday, October 17. The family wishes to thank The Cancer Treatment Center of America in Philadelphia for the care and attention given to Margie.

Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
